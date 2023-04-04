Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 41.2% Upside Potential

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. with ticker code (DO) now have 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 20 and 15 calculating the average target price we see $17.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $12.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and the 200 day moving average is $9.01. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $1,292m. Find out more information at: https://www.diamondoffshore.com

The potential market cap would be $1,824m based on the market consensus.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 14 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships, eight semisubmersible rigs, and two managed rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.