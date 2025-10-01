Diageo prices €1 billion euro-denominated bond issuance

Diageo plc (LON:DGE), a global leader in beverage alcohol, yesterday priced in aggregate €1,000,000,000 of fixed rate euro-denominated bonds under its European Debt Issuance Programme. The issuer will be Diageo Finance plc, and the payment of principal and interest will be fully guaranteed by Diageo plc.

The drawdowns will consist of the issue of two series of bonds: (i) €500 million bonds due 3 October 2032 with a coupon of 3.250% per annum; and (ii) €500 million bonds due 3 October 2037 with a coupon of 3.750% per annum. Proceeds from each issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. Citigroup Global Markets Limited, HSBC Bank plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and UBS AG London Branch have been appointed as active joint lead managers, and ICBC Standard Bank plc, NatWest Markets Plc and Banco Santander, S.A. have been appointed as passive joint lead managers.

