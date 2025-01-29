Follow us on:

Diageo plc 1.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Diageo plc with ticker (LON:DGE) now has a potential upside of 1.4% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 2,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Diageo plc share price of 2,465 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 1.4%. Trading has ranged between 2,275 (52 week low) and 3,056 (52 week high) with an average of 3,804,318 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £54,857,387,740.

Diageo plc is a United Kingdom-based international manufacturer and distributor of premium drinks. It also owns various investments in associates and joint ventures. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 200 brands and sales in 180 countries. Its segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Caribbean, Africa, Supply Chain and Procurement (SC&P), and Corporate and other. The SC&P segment manufactures products and includes production sites in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Guatemala and Mexico, as well as comprises the global procurement function. Its principal products include scotch whisky, other whisk(e)y, vodka, tequila, gin, rum, liqueurs, beer, wine, and no and low alcohol. The Company’s collection of brands includes Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, and Tanqueray, among others. It also offers Ritual Zero Proof Non-Alcoholic Spirits (Ritual).



