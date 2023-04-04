Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

DHI Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 155.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

DHI Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DHX) now have 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 12 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have $9.90. Given that the stocks previous close was at $3.88 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 155.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $4.54 and the 200 day MA is $5.18. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $189m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dhigroupinc.com

The potential market cap would be $482m based on the market consensus.

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

