DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 21.9% Upside Potential

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. which can be found using ticker (XRAY) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $27.00 and $20.00 calculating the mean target price we have $22.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.37 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 21.9%. The 50 day MA is $19.08 while the 200 day moving average is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of 3.73B. The stock price is currently at: $18.77 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,548,177,191 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.36%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $18.93 and a 2.32% return on assets.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions including dental equipment and dental and healthcare consumable products. The Company’s segments include Technologies & Equipment (T&E) and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s dental technology and equipment products and healthcare products. The T&E segment products include dental implants, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, orthodontic aligners, imaging systems, treatment centers, instruments, as well as medical devices. The Consumables segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sales of the Company’s consumable products, which include various preventive, restorative, endodontic, and dental laboratory products. The Company manufactures and sells healthcare consumable products for urological applications.