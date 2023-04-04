Deluxe Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 70.8% Upside Potential

Deluxe Corporation which can be found using ticker (DLX) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 29 and 25 and has a mean target at $27.33. Now with the previous closing price of $16.00 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 70.8%. The day 50 moving average is $17.97 and the 200 day moving average is $19.16. The market cap for the company is $699m. Company Website: https://www.deluxe.com

The potential market cap would be $1,194m based on the market consensus.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services. It also offers business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel, and retail packaging services; and printed personal and business checks. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.