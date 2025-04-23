Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock Analysis: With a 38% Upside, Is It Time to Buy?

Broker Ratings

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) stands as a prominent player in the Industrials sector, specifically within the Airlines industry. With a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, Delta is a cornerstone of American aviation, offering robust domestic and international networks. As investors consider their next move, Delta’s current financial data presents a compelling case for potential growth, despite challenges in a competitive market.

Currently trading at $40.34, Delta’s stock has seen a modest price change of 0.87 (0.02%). The stock’s 52-week range spans from $35.88 to $69.06, indicating significant volatility but also potential for recovery and growth. Analysts have set a target price range between $36.00 and $88.00, with an average target price of $55.67. This suggests a potential upside of 38.01%, an attractive proposition for investors seeking growth opportunities.

Delta’s valuation metrics reveal some intriguing insights. While the trailing P/E ratio is not available, the forward P/E sits at a low 6.09, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued relative to its earnings potential. The absence of a PEG ratio and other valuation metrics like Price/Book and Price/Sales indicates the need for investors to dig deeper into Delta’s financial health.

Performance metrics bolster Delta’s investment case, with a notable EPS of 5.64 and a strong Return on Equity (ROE) of 27.52%. The airline’s revenue growth, albeit modest at 2.10%, coupled with a free cash flow of over $1.39 billion, highlights Delta’s ability to generate cash and sustain operations. The company also offers a dividend yield of 1.49%, with a conservative payout ratio of 9.75%, providing income-focused investors with a steady stream of dividends.

Analyst sentiment towards Delta is largely positive, with 19 buy ratings and only 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. This consensus reflects confidence in Delta’s long-term prospects, even as it navigates a complex operating environment. The airline’s extensive network, strong brand presence, and strategic hubs position it well to capitalize on post-pandemic travel recovery.

From a technical perspective, Delta’s stock currently trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of 50.22 and 52.93, respectively. An RSI (14) of 70.98 suggests that the stock is approaching overbought territory, which may warrant caution for momentum traders. However, the MACD of -2.73 and a signal line of -3.32 indicate potential for a reversal, providing an entry point for value-focused investors.

Delta Air Lines continues to leverage its extensive fleet of approximately 1,292 aircraft and wide-reaching distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. The company’s dual-segment strategy, encompassing both Airline and Refinery operations, further diversifies its revenue streams and mitigates industry-specific risks.

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta has consistently demonstrated resilience and adaptability. As the airline industry rebounds, Delta’s strategic positioning and operational strengths offer promising prospects for investors ready to navigate the skies.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Exelon Corporation (EXC) Stock Analysis: Navigating a 3.38% Dividend Yield Amid Potential Volatility

    Broker Ratings

    Dover Corporation (DOV) Stock Analysis: Unpacking a 21.56% Potential Upside with Strong Buy Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Stock Analysis: 39% Upside and Strong Buy Consensus

    Broker Ratings

    Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Analysis: Unpacking the 5.32% Potential Upside for Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Eversource Energy (ES) Stock Analysis: Exploring an 18% Upside Potential and a 5.19% Dividend Yield

    Broker Ratings

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) Stock Analysis: A 41% Potential Upside Amid Strong Buy Ratings

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.