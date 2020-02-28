Dechra Pharmaceuticals Appoint Alison Platt as Non-Executive Director

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) has today announced that, with effect from 1 March 2020, Alison Platt will take up a new position as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Alison’s appointment brings extensive experience of leadership in customer-driven organisations across the healthcare, insurance and property sectors as well as international experience she gained whilst leading a number of Bupa’s businesses across Asia, Southern and Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Between 2014 and 2018 Alison was CEO of Countrywide.

Alison is currently a Non-Executive Director of Tesco PLC, and Chair of Legal & General Financial Advice (LGFA), Legal and General’s newly launched financial advice business. She is a member of the steering group of the Hampton-Alexander Review and was previously Chair of Opportunity Now. Alison was awarded a CMG for services to the Foreign Office in 2011 after six years on the FCO Board and was a Non-Executive Director at Cable and Wireless Communications PLC.

Commenting on the appointment Tony Rice, Chairman, Dechra Pharmaceuticals said: “On behalf of the Board and all stakeholders I am delighted to welcome Alison to Dechra. She brings significant capabilities and experience both in Executive and Non-Executive roles which will strengthen the Board and provide continuity during the next phase of Dechra’s growth and development, as well as providing continuity over the forthcoming years with both the Senior Independent Director/Remuneration Committee Chairman and Audit Committee Chairman nine year terms expiring in 2022.”

