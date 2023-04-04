Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Darling Ingredients Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 59.2% Upside Potential

Darling Ingredients Inc. with ticker code (DAR) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 117 and 65 calculating the average target price we see $93.00. Now with the previous closing price of $58.40 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 59.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $62.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to $67.54. The market capitalization for the company is $9,430m. Company Website: https://www.darlingii.com

The potential market cap would be $15,017m based on the market consensus.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. The company also collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings, and hides. In addition, it recovers and converts used cooking oil and animal fats, and residual bakery products into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. Further, the company provides environmental services, including grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. It primarily operates under the Rendac, Sonac, FASA, Ecoson, Rousselot, and CTH brand names. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

