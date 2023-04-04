DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 32.1% Upside Potential

DAQO New Energy Corp. with ticker code (DQ) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 102 and 34.75 calculating the average target price we see $61.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at $46.84 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 32.1%. The day 50 moving average is $46.79 while the 200 day moving average is $53.60. The market capitalization for the company is $3,433m. Company Website: https://www.dqsolar.com

The potential market cap would be $4,535m based on the market consensus.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.