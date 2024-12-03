Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Danaher Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 21.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Danaher Corporation which can be found using ticker (DHR) have now 24 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $315.00 and $255.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $290.13. Now with the previous closing price of $239.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $254.64 and the 200 day moving average is $256.31. The company has a market cap of 174.28B. The stock price is currently at: $241.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $210,951,885,194 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 45.44, revenue per share of $32.29 and a 3.86% return on assets.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. The Company’s segments include Biotechnology, which includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables and services; Life Sciences segment, which offers a range of instruments and consumables that are primarily used by customers to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites, and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies, and test and manufacture new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics segment that offers clinical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that hospitals, physicians’ offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose disease, and Environmental & Applied Solutions segment, which offers products and services that help protect precious resources and keep global food and water supplies safe.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Danaher Corporation Share Price Target ‘$290.13’, now 22.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Danaher Corporation Share Price Target ‘$290.13’, now 23.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Danaher Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 25.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Danaher Corporation Share Price Target ‘$289.42’, now 19.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Danaher Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Danaher Corporation Share Price Target ‘$288.53’, now 16.3% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.