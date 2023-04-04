Dana Incorporated – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 7.4% Upside Potential

Dana Incorporated with ticker code (DAN) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 14 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $16.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at $15.05 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $16.21 while the 200 day moving average is $15.60. The market capitalization for the company is $2,187m. Company Website: https://www.dana.com

The potential market cap would be $2,349m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.