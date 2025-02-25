Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$140.18’, now 1.0% Upside Potential

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CFR) have now 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $164.00 and $114.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $140.18. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $138.77 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 1.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and the 200 day MA is $120.21. The market cap for the company is 8.88B. The stock price is currently at: $138.18 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,965,970,973 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.58, revenue per share of $31.17 and a 1.13% return on assets.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding and bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Its commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a range of lending and cash management products. Its consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services. Its Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and securities brokerage services. It serves a range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, construction, and others.