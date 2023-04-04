Cue Biopharma, Inc. – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 133.3% Upside Potential

Cue Biopharma, Inc. with ticker code (CUE) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 10 and 7 with the average target price sitting at $8.33. Now with the previous closing price of $3.57 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 133.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $3.21 and the 200 day moving average is $3.03. The market capitalization for the company is $155m. Find out more information at: https://www.cuebiopharma.com

The potential market cap would be $362m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers. The company is also developing CUE-102 targets Wilms’ Tumor 1 protein in various cancers; CUE-103, a CUE-100 series drug product candidate with Immuno-STAT targeting the KRAS G12V mutation, as well as cancer antigen MAGE-A4; and Neo-STAT and RDI-STAT programs outside of oncology, including CUE-200, CUE-300, and CUE-400 series. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; and LG Chem, Ltd. for the development of Immuno-STATs focused in the field of oncology. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.