Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Cue Biopharma, Inc. – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 133.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Cue Biopharma, Inc. with ticker code (CUE) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 10 and 7 with the average target price sitting at $8.33. Now with the previous closing price of $3.57 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 133.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $3.21 and the 200 day moving average is $3.03. The market capitalization for the company is $155m. Find out more information at: https://www.cuebiopharma.com

The potential market cap would be $362m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers. The company is also developing CUE-102 targets Wilms’ Tumor 1 protein in various cancers; CUE-103, a CUE-100 series drug product candidate with Immuno-STAT targeting the KRAS G12V mutation, as well as cancer antigen MAGE-A4; and Neo-STAT and RDI-STAT programs outside of oncology, including CUE-200, CUE-300, and CUE-400 series. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; and LG Chem, Ltd. for the development of Immuno-STATs focused in the field of oncology. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/mzQO9
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.