CTS Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and -6.0% Downside Potential

CTS Corporation with ticker code (CTS) now have 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 41 calculating the average target price we see $46.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $49.46 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -6.0%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to $41.60. The market capitalization for the company is $1,496m. Company Website: https://www.ctscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,406m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. In addition, the company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.