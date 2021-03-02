Croda International acquires Alban Muller

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA), which uses smart science to create high performance ingredients and technologies that improve lives, has announced it has agreed to acquire the worldwide business activities of Alban Muller for a total consideration of €25m.

With an annual revenue of €18m for the year to 30 June 2020, Alban Muller is based in France and is a leader in the creation and supply of natural and botanical ingredients for the global beauty industry. The acquisition expands Croda’s portfolio of sustainable active ingredients for customers in personal care markets, complementing our industry-leading positions with Sederma and Crodarom.

The transaction is subject to customary pre closing conditions and is expected to close by the end of Q1 2021.