Corero Network Security PLC 28.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Corero Network Security PLC with ticker (LON:CNS) now has a potential upside of 28.5% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 24 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Corero Network Security PLC share price of 19 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 28.5%. Trading has ranged between 8 (52 week low) and 29 (52 week high) with an average of 209,247 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £95,672,442.



Corero Network Security plc offers Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection solutions, specializing in automated detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Its technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments and ensures Internet service availability. It operates through the Corero Network Security segment. Its security services are tailored to enhance the Corero SmartWall ONE solution’s defense against DDoS attacks. The Company offers SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring and mitigation response services. Its hardware appliance, the Network Threat Detector (NTD) 3400, a 400G upgrade to the SmartWall ONE DDoS Protection Appliance. Its SecureWatch Analytics application leverages Splunk’s analytics engine. The Company’s operational centers are in Marlborough, Massachusetts, United States, and Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.









