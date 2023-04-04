CoreCivic, Inc. – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 74.8% Upside Potential

CoreCivic, Inc. with ticker code (CXW) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.25 and 15 with the average target price sitting at $16.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at $9.20 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 74.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $9.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1,061m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.corecivic.com

The potential market cap would be $1,854m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated 44 correctional and detention facilities, 23 residential reentry centers, and 8 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.