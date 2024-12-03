Core & Main, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 5.7% Upside Potential

Core & Main, Inc. with ticker code (CNM) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $69.00 and $34.00 and has a mean target at $51.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at $48.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.7%. The day 50 moving average is $44.74 while the 200 day moving average is $50.00. The company has a market cap of 9.71B. Currently the stock stands at: $48.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,264,303,065 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23, revenue per share of $37.82 and a 7.97% return on assets.

Core & Main, Inc. is a holding company. It is focused on advancing reliable infrastructure with local services, nationwide. It is a specialized distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. It provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, nationwide. Its specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and new construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection infrastructure. It has a network of approximately 320 branch locations in 48 states across the United States. Its comprehensive product portfolio consists of more than 200,000 stock-keeping units from approximately 4,500 suppliers. Its offering consists of pipes, valves and fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products and fabrication services, and smart metering products and technology.