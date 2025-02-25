Core & Main, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$61.14’, now 22.7% Upside Potential

Core & Main, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CNM) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $76.00 and $40.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $61.14. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $49.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $53.37 and the 200 day MA is $49.98. The market cap for the company is 9.77B. The stock price is currently at: $49.20 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,993,500,996 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.99, revenue per share of $37.91 and a 7.93% return on assets.

Core & Main, Inc. is a holding company. It is focused on advancing reliable infrastructure with local services, nationwide. It is a specialized distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. It provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, nationwide. Its specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and new construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection infrastructure. It has a network of approximately 320 branch locations in 48 states across the United States. Its comprehensive product portfolio consists of more than 200,000 stock-keeping units from approximately 4,500 suppliers. Its offering consists of pipes, valves and fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products and fabrication services, and smart metering products and technology.