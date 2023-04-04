Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 33.3% Upside Potential

Copa Holdings, S.A. Copa Holdin with ticker code (CPA) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 150 and 97 and has a mean target at $123.14. Now with the previous closing price of $92.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.3%. The day 50 moving average is $91.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to $78.69. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $3,521m. Find out more information at: https://copa.gcs-web.com

The potential market cap would be $4,694m based on the market consensus.

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.