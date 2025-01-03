Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Confluent, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 16.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Confluent, Inc. with ticker code (CFLT) have now 31 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $40.00 and $25.00 and has a mean target at $32.63. Now with the previous closing price of $27.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The 50 day MA is $28.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to $26.18. The company has a market cap of 9.27B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $28.25 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,812,839,379 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $2.89 and a -9.42% return on assets.

Confluent, Inc. is engaged in designing data infrastructure to connect the applications, systems, and data layers around a real-time central nervous system. The Company is focused on developing a category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion for developers and enterprises. It enables enterprises to deliver customer experiences for their business functions, departments, teams, applications, and data stores to have connectivity. It is designed to have real-time data from multiple sources streamed across an enterprise for real-time analysis. Its offering enables organizations to deploy production-ready applications that run across cloud infrastructures and data centers, with features for security and compliance. Its platform provides the capabilities to fill the structural, operational, and engineering gaps in businesses. It enables software developers to build their applications to connect data in motion and enables enterprises to make data in motion to everything they do.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Confluent, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$32.53’, now 8.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Confluent, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$32.27’, now 3.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Confluent, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -3.6% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Confluent, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 2.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Confluent, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$31.72’, now 1.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Confluent, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$31.53’, now 3.0% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.