Comstock Resources, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 40.3% Upside Potential

Comstock Resources, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CRK) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 10 calculating the average target price we see $15.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at $10.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $11.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to $15.11. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $2,997m. Find out more information at: https://www.comstockresources.com

The potential market cap would be $4,205m based on the market consensus.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.