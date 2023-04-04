Compass Minerals Intl Inc – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 57.5% Upside Potential

Compass Minerals Intl Inc which can be found using ticker (CMP) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 36 and has a mean target at $54.00. Now with the previous closing price of $34.29 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 57.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $38.52 while the 200 day moving average is $39.57. The market cap for the company is $1,414m. Company Website: https://www.compassminerals.com

The potential market cap would be $2,227m based on the market consensus.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces, markets, and sells sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; and organic products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.