Comp En De Mn Cemig – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 8.9% Upside Potential

Comp En De Mn Cemig with ticker code (CIG) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 2.59 and 2.3 and has a mean target at $2.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at $2.24 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 8.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $2.06 while the 200 day moving average is $2.13. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $5,690m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cemig.com.br

The potential market cap would be $6,198m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of energy in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 70 hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants with an installed capacity of 5,700 MW; 339,086 miles of distribution lines; and 4,449 miles of transmission lines. It is also involved in the acquisition, transportation, and distribution of gas and its sub products and derivatives; provision of cloud solution, IT infrastructure, IT management, and cybersecurity services; provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions; sale and trading of energy; provision of telecommunications services; and distributed generation, account services, cogeneration, energy efficiency, and supply and storage management activities. The company was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.