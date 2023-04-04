Commercial Metals Company – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 16.0% Upside Potential

Commercial Metals Company which can be found using ticker (CMC) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 76 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have $56.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at $48.90 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.0%. The day 50 moving average is $51.59 while the 200 day moving average is $44.86. The company has a market cap of $5,727m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cmc.com

The potential market cap would be $6,642m based on the market consensus.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. It also manufactures and sells finished long steel products, including reinforcing bar, merchant bar, light structural, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for rerolling and forging applications. In addition, the company provides fabricated steel products used to reinforce concrete primarily in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams; sells and rents construction-related products and equipment to concrete installers and other businesses; and manufactures and sells strength bars for the truck trailer industry, special bar steels for the energy market, and armor plates for military vehicles. Further, it manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods; and sells fabricated rebars, wire meshes, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other fabricated rebar by-products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.