Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cognex Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 31.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Cognex Corporation with ticker code (CGNX) now have 19 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $60.00 and $38.00 calculating the mean target price we have $47.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at $35.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.7%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to $41.86. The company has a market cap of 6.12B. The stock price is currently at: $35.70 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,063,342,486 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.09%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 70, revenue per share of $5.14 and a 2.91% return on assets.

Cognex Corporation is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks where vision is required. The Company’s solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. It offers a range of machine vision systems and sensors, vision software, and industrial image-based barcode readers designed to meet customer needs at different performance and price points. Its products range from deep learning solutions that solve complex applications with unpredictable defects and deviations, to lower-cost vision sensors that conduct simple presence/absence inspections. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, and inspecting them.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Cognex Corporation Share Price Target ‘$47.38’, now 32.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Cognex Corporation Share Price Target ‘$47.29’, now 26.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Cognex Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 25.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Cognex Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.4% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Cognex Corporation Share Price Target ‘$47.35’, now 17.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Cognex Corporation Share Price Target ‘$47.35’, now 20.8% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.