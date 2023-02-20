Coats Group $250m US private placement

Coats Group plc (LON:COA), the world’s leading industrial thread and footwear components manufacturer, has announced the successful completion of a competitively priced $250m issue of US Private Placement notes.

The issuance, on investment grade terms and heavily oversubscribed, refinances the $240m facility which funded the acquisition of Texon in June 2022. The new notes mature in 2028 and 2030, beyond the existing USPP tranches.

