CNX Resources Corporation – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 18.6% Upside Potential

CNX Resources Corporation which can be found using ticker (CNX) now have 9 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 25 and 16 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $19.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $16.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and the 200 day moving average is $16.73. The market cap for the company is $2,726m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cnx.com

The potential market cap would be $3,233m based on the market consensus.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.