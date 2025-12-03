Follow us on:

CMC Markets pursues all‑in makeover under new ‘super‑app’ strategy

CMC Markets Plc (LON CMCX)

CMC’s management have rolled out a three‑phase roadmap. The first phase, due shortly in the UK, will expand beyond CFDs to offer a multi‑asset platform combining equities, derivatives, options, wealth‑management products, and broader traditional‑finance offerings. The second phase envisions a bridge into decentralised finance (DeFi), including tokenised assets, stablecoins, and other digital‑asset instruments — building on the firm’s prior experiments in tokenised shares. The final phase broadens the scope further, adding payments and banking‑type services.

The market appears to have taken this repositioning seriously. CMC recently delivered half‑year results showing robust performance, prompting a marked upward revision of its full‑year outlook, and shares rallied more than 40% in the wake of the announcement, marking the biggest surge since 2021.

Growth in its API-based distribution channels, including white‑label and partner integrations, has been striking. One partner reportedly saw a turnover increase of over 1,000% in a year thanks to CMC’s API infrastructure, enabling flows that might not have otherwise materialised.

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) is a UK-based financial services company that offers online trading in shares, spread betting, contracts for difference and foreign exchange across world markets. 

