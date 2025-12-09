Follow us on:

A founder-led reshaping of one trading platform’s entire future

CMC Markets Plc

CMC Markets is being deliberately restructured. Since returning as CEO, Lord Peter Cruddas has taken the platform far beyond its spread betting and CFD roots, introducing a strategy that brings digital assets, blockchain infrastructure and traditional broking together under one roof.

A majority investment in a blockchain infrastructure business puts tokenised assets and Web3 capabilities at the centre of CMC’s future. Rather than treating digital markets as speculative or fringe, the company is building the technology in-house and aligning it with regulated financial systems.

At the same time, the pursuit of established broking assets points to a clear parallel strategy. A bid for one of the UK’s better-known equity trading firms suggests CMC is building scale in conventional markets while expanding reach in new ones. This dual structure positions the firm to serve both retail and institutional clients through a single, integrated platform.

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) is a UK-based financial services company that offers online trading in shares, spread betting, contracts for difference and foreign exchange across world markets. 

