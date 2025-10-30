Follow us on:

CLO issuance is accelerating again

Volta Finance

The market for collateralised loan obligations is showing a shift that suggests an evolving landscape for portfolio allocation. The structure, issuance dynamics and investor interest in CLOs are starting to reflect opportunities that may matter for long‑term fixed‑income strategy, not just alternative allocations.

At its core, a CLO is a securitised pool of senior secured corporate loans, typically numbering in the hundreds and diversified across issuers and sectors. These loans are bundled and then tranched by risk and seniority: senior tranches receive cash flows first, with junior tranches bearing the first losses. The global CLO market now exceeds roughly USD 1.4 trillion.

Many CLO tranches offer higher yields than comparably rated investment‑grade corporate bonds, in part because the underlying collateral are floating‑rate loans (which rise with interest rates), thereby reducing duration risk. Their diversification characteristics can differ from broad bond‑market exposures: because the loans are typically secured, and the structure isolates senior‑tranche cash‑flows, the correlation to vanilla fixed income may be lower. Resets and refinancings have become important drivers: in the current market, a large proportion of new issuance is actually resets or refis of existing CLOs, which can reduce the required arbitrage spread, create reinvestment opportunities and increase the volume of available paper.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

