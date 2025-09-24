Follow us on:

CLO income fund Volta Finance declares quarterly dividend of €0.155 per share

Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) has announced that it has declared a quarterly interim dividend of €0.155 per share payable on 23 October 2025 amounting to approximately €5.6 million, approximately equating to an annualised 8.27% of net asset value. The ex-dividend date is 2 October 2025 with a record date of 3 October 2025.

Volta Finance has arranged for its shareholders to be able to elect to receive their dividends in either Euros or Pounds Sterling. Shareholders will, by default, receive their dividends in Euros, unless they have instructed the Company’s Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited (“Computershare”), to pay dividends in Pounds Sterling.  Such instructions may be given to Computershare either electronically via CREST or by using the Currency Election Form which has been posted to shareholders and a copy of which is also available on the website www.voltafinance.com within the “Investors – Other Documents” section. The deadline for receipt of currency elections is 12:00 (midday) on 6 October 2025.

