Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Share Price Target ‘$13.45’, now 35.9% Upside Potential

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. with ticker code (CLF) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $21.00 and $8.00 and has a mean share price target at $13.45. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $9.90 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 35.9%. The day 50 moving average is $11.48 and the 200 day moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of 4.96B. The stock price is currently at: $10.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,744,708,398 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $41.22 and a 0.5% return on assets.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. The Company is engaged in manufacturing iron ore pellets. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. It offers advanced high-strength steels (AHSS), hot-dipped galvanized, aluminized, galvalume, electrogalvanized, galvanneal, hot-rolled coil (HRC), cold-rolled coil, plate, tinplate, grain oriented electrical steel (GOES), non-oriented electrical steel (NOES), stainless steels, tool and die, stamped components, rail, slab and cast ingot. It provides steel solutions, such as operations of tooling and stamping, which provides advanced-engineered solutions, tool design and build, hot and cold-stamped components, and complex assemblies for the automotive market. It serves various markets, such as automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, steel producers, and distributors and converters.