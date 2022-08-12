Clarkson PLC Peter Backhouse to step down as Senior Independent Director

Clarkson plc (LON:CKN) today announced that Peter Backhouse will step down as Senior Independent Director with effect from 11 September 2022 following the completion of his nine-year tenure as an independent Non-Executive Director of Clarksons. He will remain on the Board until the end of 2022.

The Board has agreed that Sue Harris, who has been an independent Non-Executive Director since October 2020 and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee since November 2020, will be appointed the Senior Independent Director to replace Peter Backhouse.

Following this appointment on 11 September 2022, the following committee membership changes will occur:

Peter Backhouse will resign from the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee;

Martine Bond will be appointed to the Remuneration Committee;

Sue Harris will resign from the Remuneration Committee and be appointed to the Nomination Committee;

Dr Tim Miller will resign from the Nomination Committee and be appointed to the Audit and Risk Committee; and

Birger Nergaard will be appointed to the Nomination Committee.

In addition, Heike Truol will be appointed the Employee Engagement Director and Dr Tim Miller will step down from this role.

Following the changes noted above, with effect from 11 September 2022 the Board committee membership will be as follows:

Audit and Risk Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Sue Harris (Chair) Laurence Hollingworth (Chair) Dr Tim Miller (Chair) Martine Bond Sue Harris Martine Bond Dr Tim Miller Birger Nergaard Laurence Hollingworth Heike Truol Heike Truol Birger Nergaard

Laurence Hollingworth, Clarkson Chair, said: “We would like to thank Peter Backhouse for his many years of service to Clarksons as Senior Independent Director and look forward to continuing to receive his valuable contribution and commitment to the Board until the end of the year. The Board is delighted that Sue Harris has agreed to be appointed as Senior Independent Director as she brings with her a great deal of experience and valuable insight.”

