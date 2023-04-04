City Office REIT, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 39.1% Upside Potential

City Office REIT, Inc. with ticker code (CIO) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 12 and 7.5 with the average target price sitting at $9.60. Given that the stocks previous close was at $6.90 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $8.32 and the 200 day MA is $10.25. The market cap for the company is $276m. Company Website: https://www.cityofficereit.com

The potential market cap would be $385m based on the market consensus.

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

The company is not paying dividends at this time.