Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and .2% Upside Potential

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark with ticker code (CNK) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 18 and 11 calculating the average target price we see $14.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at $14.79 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of .2%. The day 50 moving average is $12.80 and the 200 moving average now moves to $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1,789m. Company Website: https://ir.cinemark.com

The potential market cap would be $1,793m based on the market consensus.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.