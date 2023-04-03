Chubb Limited – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 26.9% Upside Potential

Chubb Limited with ticker code (CB) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 270 and 185 calculating the mean target price we have $245.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at $193.42 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 26.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $206.84 while the 200 day moving average is $202.04. The market cap for the company is $80,295m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chubb.com/us-en

The potential market cap would be $101,869m based on the market consensus.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers’ compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The company’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company’s Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. It markets its products primarily through insurance and reinsurance brokers. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.71% with the ex dividend date set at 16-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.48, revenue per share of 101.79 and a 2.12% return on assets.