Chord Energy Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 52.1% Upside Potential

Chord Energy Corporation which can be found using ticker (CHRD) now have 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $212.00 and $136.00 calculating the mean target price we have $166.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at $109.67 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 52.1%. The day 50 moving average is $117.63 while the 200 day moving average is $144.02. The market cap for the company is 6.74B. Currently the stock stands at: $110.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,245,682,146 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.71, revenue per share of $92.62 and a 8.15% return on assets.

Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company with assets in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The Company produces and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. It has approximately 963,009 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin, of which approximately 99% is held by production. It focuses on the Middle Bakken and Three Forks formations, which are present across a substantial portion of its acreage. It has approximately 3,583 gross (2,742.8 net) operating producing wells, including 2,558.6 net operated producing wells in the Williston Basin. Its working interest for producing wells averaged 46% in total and 77% in the wells it operates. The Company has an average daily production of 119,785 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boepd), including average daily production of 171,880 net Boepd with crude oil production of approximately 95,992 barrels of oil per day (Bopd).