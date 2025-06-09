Follow us on:

China’s stock market surge signals strategic momentum shift

Fidelity China Special Situations

Chinese equities are powering ahead as renewed hopes surrounding US–China trade negotiations drive a sharp market rebound. With the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices reaching their highest levels in months, momentum is clearly shifting, and investors are watching closely for signs that this rally could become something more sustained.

The latest surge in Chinese stocks reflects a growing belief that diplomatic overtures between Washington and Beijing are beginning to thaw tensions after a prolonged chill. High-level trade talks, scheduled to begin this week in London, are injecting fresh optimism into the markets. While expectations remain realistic about the outcomes, no one is banking on a sweeping breakthrough, the very fact that both sides are back at the negotiating table is enough to spark significant investor interest.

The Hang Seng Index has leapt more than 1.3%, marking its highest point since late March and extending a powerful multi-session run. Likewise, the Shanghai Composite has notched up four consecutive days of gains, breaking past resistance levels and signalling robust domestic confidence. This rally comes against a backdrop of gradually improving sentiment in the region, underpinned by modest but consistent inflows from foreign institutional investors.

The timing of these gains is critical. Chinese markets have been grappling with a cocktail of headwinds, from a sluggish property sector to uncertain export figures and regulatory pressure on major tech firms. The return of dialogue between two of the world’s largest economies offers a welcome distraction from these challenges and a potential path to greater economic cooperation. Investors are interpreting this moment as a possible inflection point, where trade stability could support broader macroeconomic recovery.

Much of the current optimism stems from renewed contact between senior Chinese and US officials, who are expected to discuss a range of strategic issues, including access to critical minerals, semiconductor policy, and bilateral technology transfers. These are sensitive topics with global implications, particularly for supply chains and innovation leadership. While any immediate resolution is unlikely, even incremental progress could lay the groundwork for more predictable trade relations.

Market participants are also drawing confidence from the broader performance of Asian equities, with South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei both posting gains. This reflects a regional ripple effect, where the prospect of de-escalation in US–China relations is lifting sentiment across interconnected markets. The anticipation of softer inflation data from the US later this week adds another layer of encouragement, potentially supporting the case for global monetary easing, an outcome that would particularly benefit emerging markets.

Despite underlying concerns, China’s market rally suggests that investors are looking beyond short-term volatility and focusing on strategic re-engagement. The rally is not simply a technical bounce; it is a forward-looking bet on policy normalisation, international cooperation, and the return of institutional interest in Asia’s largest economy. With valuations still seen as attractive and the government cautiously supportive of growth, there is room for this upward trend to continue, especially if the trade talks provide even modest clarity.

China remains a pivotal force in the global economic system, and its stock market performance is a key barometer of regional and international confidence. If diplomatic progress continues and economic indicators show signs of stabilising, investors could be looking at the early stages of a more durable upswing in Chinese equities.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

