Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 5.8% Upside Potential

Chesapeake Utilities Corporatio with ticker code (CPK) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 148 and 116 calculating the average target price we see $135.43. Now with the previous closing price of $127.99 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 5.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $125.10 and the 200 day MA is $123.70. The market cap for the company is $2,275m. Company Website: https://www.chpk.com

The potential market cap would be $2,408m based on the market consensus.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland’s eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment engages in the propane operations in the Mid-Atlantic region, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida; unregulated natural gas transmission/supply operation in central and eastern Ohio; generation of electricity and steam; provision of compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas transportation and pipeline solutions primarily to utilities and pipelines in the eastern United States; and project development activities. This segment is also involved in the provision of other unregulated services, such as energy-related merchandise sale and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and plumbing and electrical services. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.