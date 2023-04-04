Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 11.6% Upside Potential

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Ch with ticker code (CQP) have now 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 44 with the average target price sitting at $52.79. Given that the stocks previous close was at $47.32 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 11.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to $52.44. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $22,972m. Visit the company website at: https://cqpir.cheniere.com

The potential market cap would be $25,628m based on the market consensus.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company’s regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.