Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook
Broker Ratings

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL): An Insight into the Future of Healthcare Diagnostics and Research

As the world continues to grapple with the fallout from the global pandemic, the healthcare sector is becoming an increasingly appealing prospect for investors. One company that warrants a closer look is Charles River Laboratories International (CRL), a US-based firm operating in the healthcare sector’s diagnostics and research industry. With a market cap of $8.55 billion, CRL is a key player in its field.

Currently trading at $167.28, CRL’s stock has experienced a subtle shift of 1.93 (0.01%) in its price. The company’s 52-week range is between $151.99 and $270.95, providing a broad spectrum for potential investors to consider. The forward P/E stands at 16.29. However, other essential valuation metrics such as trailing P/E, PEG ratio, price/book, price/sales, and EV/EBITDA are unavailable, making a comprehensive valuation analysis a bit challenging.

In terms of performance, CRL’s revenue growth has declined slightly by 1.10%. The company’s EPS stands at 0.20, and the return on equity is at 0.71%. One of the highlights of CRL’s performance is its robust free cash flow, which stands at a substantial $517,329,984.00. Despite these figures, the company does not offer a dividend yield, having a payout ratio of 0%.

On the analyst front, CRL has received three buy ratings, with sixteen hold ratings and one sell rating. The target price range for the stock is set between $130.00 – $260.12 with an average target of $183.23, indicating a potential upside/downside of 9.53%.

Looking at technical indicators, CRL’s 50-day moving average is $167.22, and its 200-day moving average is $192.69. The RSI (14) is 22.35, while the MACD and signal line are at 1.07 and 1.08, respectively.

Charles River Laboratories International operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). They provide a range of services from drug discovery, non-clinical development, safety testing services, to specialized testing of biologics. The company’s operations are wide-reaching, spanning the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River Laboratories International is deeply entrenched in the healthcare diagnostics and research industry. The company presents a compelling opportunity for investors looking for a foothold in the healthcare sector. However, potential investors should also consider the company’s slightly declining revenue growth and lack of dividend yield. With a broad spectrum of analyst ratings and a considerable potential upside, CRL is a stock worth keeping a keen eye on in the healthcare sector.

 

 

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.

Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.7% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Charles River Laboratories Inte – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 24.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Charles River Laboratories Inte – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 29.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Charles River Laboratories Inte – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 25.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Charles River Laboratories Inte – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.1% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Charles River Laboratories Inte – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.2% Upside

      Latest BrokerTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.