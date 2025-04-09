Challenger Energy ramps up visibility with strategic OTCQB market debut

Challenger Energy Group is turning up the heat in the Western Hemisphere, securing a strategic foothold on the US OTCQB Venture Market. This calculated move is more than a listing—it’s a pivotal step that deepens investor access, expands liquidity potential, and boosts visibility for a company already drawing heightened attention following its landmark Chevron farmout deal in Uruguay.

Challenger Energy Group PLC, the Caribbean and Americas-focused oil and gas explorer, has officially commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. This platform is designed for entrepreneurial and growth-stage companies, and Challenger’s inclusion signifies a key moment in its drive to scale up investor engagement and unlock transatlantic value. The company highlighted that this development offers a suite of advantages for shareholders, most notably improved access for US-based investors and the opportunity for greater trading liquidity stemming from an expanded geographic investor base.

Chief Executive Officer Eytan Uliel underscored the strategic rationale behind the move, pointing to the increasing interest from North American markets since Challenger signed a pivotal farmout agreement with energy giant Chevron for Uruguay’s AREA OFF-1 block. That agreement positioned Chevron as the operator, and Challenger as a carried partner through early-stage exploration—an alignment that not only de-risks the project but also signals serious upside potential for stakeholders.

Uliel noted that this surge in North American attention is no coincidence, given the regional proximity of Challenger’s portfolio and the calibre of its strategic partner. With operations and assets anchored in geographies familiar to US investors, Challenger’s profile aligns naturally with American energy market appetites. The OTCQB listing is expected to serve as a springboard for increased engagement, with the visibility boost acting as a magnet for new capital and deeper institutional interest.

The move also reinforces Challenger’s broader capital markets strategy, building on its existing presence on London’s AIM market and signalling to the investment community that the company is ready to scale its narrative. By establishing a secondary trading platform that resonates with US investors—who often place premium value on energy plays with familiar regional exposure and heavyweight partners—Challenger is positioning itself for enhanced capital access and improved share liquidity.

For existing and prospective investors alike, the OTCQB debut offers a frictionless entry point into a company on the cusp of a potentially transformative period. With exploration activities in Uruguay gaining traction, thanks to Chevron’s operational leadership, and a portfolio that spans strategic basins across the Caribbean and the Americas, Challenger Energy is quietly becoming a name to watch in frontier and emerging oil and gas exploration.

Challenger Energy Group Plc (LON:CGE) is an Atlantic-margin focused energy company, with production, development, appraisal, and exploration assets in the region. Challenger Energy’s primary assets are located in Uruguay, where the Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences, totalling 19,000km2 (gross) and is partnered with Chevron on the AREA-OFF 1 block. Challenger Energy is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.