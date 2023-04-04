Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Century Communities, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and -6.6% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings

Century Communities, Inc. with ticker code (CCS) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 70 and 53 and has a mean target at $59.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $63.92 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $60.59 and the 200 day moving average is $51.34. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $2,035m. Find out more information at: https://www.centurycommunities.com

The potential market cap would be $1,899m based on the market consensus.

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

