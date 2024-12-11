Follow us on:

Centrica PLC 15.2% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings
Centrica PLC with ticker (LON:CNA) now has a potential upside of 15.2% according to Jefferies.

CNA.L

Jefferies set a target price of 150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Centrica PLC share price of 130 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 15.2%. Trading has ranged between 113 (52 week low) and 158 (52 week high) with an average of 22,665,023 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,689,488,929.

Centrica plc is an integrated energy company operating in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its British Gas Services & Solutions segment provides installation, repair and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the United Kingdom. Its British Gas Energy segment supplies gas and electricity to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. Its Bord Gais Energy segment supplies gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Republic of Ireland. Its Centrica Business Solutions segment supplies gas and electricity to business customers in the United Kingdom. Its Centrica Energy segment is focused on procurement, trading and optimization of energy in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its Upstream segment is engaged in the sale of power generated from nuclear assets in the United Kingdom and gas storage in the United Kingdom.



