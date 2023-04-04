CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holdin – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 7.5% Upside Potential

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Holdin with ticker code (CNP) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 33 and 28 with the average target price sitting at $31.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.46 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 7.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and the 200 day MA is $29.76. The company has a market cap of $18,520m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.centerpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $19,909m based on the market consensus.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment engages in the intrastate natural gas sales, natural gas transportation and distribution for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas; permanent pipeline connections through interconnects with various interstate and intrastate pipeline companies; and provision of home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas through a third party. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 2,534,730 metered customers; owned 349 substations with transformer capacity of 78,956 megavolt amperes; and owned and operated 217 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.