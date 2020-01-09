Centamin plc Preliminary Production Result Looks Good

Centamin plc (LON: CEY) will release its detailed Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 December 2019 on January 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 08.30 GMT on the same day.

Preliminary production results

· Q4 gold production at the Sukari Gold Mine was 148,387 ounces, a 51% improvement on the previous quarter, driven by improved feed grade, metallurgical recoveries and year-end plant drawdown of gold-in-circuit;

· 2019 gold production was 480,529 ounces, a 2% improvement on the previous year; and

· 2020 production guidance is unchanged at 510,000-540,000 ounces.

Ross Jerrard, Centamin plc CEO commented: “As expected, the fourth quarter production result represents one of the strongest quarterly results from Sukari and is a significant achievement for our operational team. During 2019 there have been substantial changes in senior management and this transition in leadership is beginning to be reflected in our improved operating performance.”