Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 17.0% Upside Potential

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored with ticker code (CX) now have 18 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.5 and 4.7 calculating the average target price we see $6.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at $5.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and the 200 day moving average is $4.31. The market cap for the company is $7,849m. Company Website: https://www.cemex.com

The potential market cap would be $9,183m based on the market consensus.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing solutions, pavement solutions, and green building services; cement trade maritime services; and information technology solutions. The company operates approximately 2,000 retail stores. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.