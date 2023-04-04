Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Celestica, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 15.7% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Celestica, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CLS) now have 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 14 calculating the average target price we see $14.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at $12.90 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 15.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $12.94 while the 200 day moving average is $11.07. The market capitalization for the company is $1,529m. Visit the company website at: https://www.celestica.com

The potential market cap would be $1,769m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services. It also provides hardware platform solutions, which includes development of infrastructure platforms, and hardware and software design solutions and services which is used as-is, or customized for specific applications; and management of program including design and supply chain, manufacturing, and after-market support. The company serves aerospace and defense, industrial, HealthTech, capital equipment, original equipment manufacturers, cloud-based, and other service providers, including hyperscalers, and other companies, as well as communication and enterprise markets including servers and storage. Celestica Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/3ocEH
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.