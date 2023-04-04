Celestica, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 15.7% Upside Potential

Celestica, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CLS) now have 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 14 calculating the average target price we see $14.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at $12.90 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 15.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $12.94 while the 200 day moving average is $11.07. The market capitalization for the company is $1,529m. Visit the company website at: https://www.celestica.com

The potential market cap would be $1,769m based on the market consensus.

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services. It also provides hardware platform solutions, which includes development of infrastructure platforms, and hardware and software design solutions and services which is used as-is, or customized for specific applications; and management of program including design and supply chain, manufacturing, and after-market support. The company serves aerospace and defense, industrial, HealthTech, capital equipment, original equipment manufacturers, cloud-based, and other service providers, including hyperscalers, and other companies, as well as communication and enterprise markets including servers and storage. Celestica Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.